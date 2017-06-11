Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Used To Trek To Places Because I Didn’t Have Transport Fare’ – Bisola Reveals (Watch Video)

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the huge fame she gained after the conclusion of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, ‘Big Brother Naija’, One Campaign Ambassador, Bisola Aiyeola opened up on how difficult things had been once upon a time as she shared deep inspirational words. In a brief Interview with Broadway Africa, the Nigerian-British actress & singer said that …

The post I Used To Trek To Places Because I Didn’t Have Transport Fare’ – Bisola Reveals (Watch Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.