“I was born in a car on the road and my first bath was at a Petrol station” – Eva Alordiah reveals as she shares 20 random facts about herself

Newly single rapper, Eva Alordiah took to Instagram to share 20 random facts a lot of people don’t know about her life. According to her: 1. I like to Sleep on my back. I stopped sleeping on my chest since the day I heard/read that it could make your br**sts flatter. Is this true? 2. …

The post “I was born in a car on the road and my first bath was at a Petrol station” – Eva Alordiah reveals as she shares 20 random facts about herself appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

