Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I Was Born In A Car On The Road And..’ – Rapper Eva Makes Shocking Revelation About Her In 20 Random Facts

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper & make-up artist, Elohor Eva Alordiah, took to Instagram to share 20 random facts a lot of people don’t know about her life. The Abuja born fashion designer, who recently confirmed her split from fiancé, Ceaser, wrote; 1. I like to Sleep on my back. I stopped sleeping on my chest since the …

The post ‘I Was Born In A Car On The Road And..’ – Rapper Eva Makes Shocking Revelation About Her In 20 Random Facts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.