I was card-carrying member of APC – Adeleke

Dr Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District bye-election, said he was a card-carrying member of All Progressive Congress (APC). He told newsmen at PDP National Secretariat on Thursday in Abuja, while receiving the party’s flag for the July 8 election, that he defected to the PDP due to “injustice’’…

