Osun West by-election: Nobody can stop us from winning – Adeleke – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Osun West by-election: Nobody can stop us from winning – Adeleke
Daily Post Nigeria
Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, has boasted that he will win the by-election on July 8. He stated this yesterday, while speaking in Abuja when the party's National Chairman, Alhaji Ali …
APC dismisses Adeleke's claim on Osun bye-election
Ademola Adeleke never a member of APC – Oyatomi
Osun by-election: Sheriff presents PDP flag to Adeleke
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!