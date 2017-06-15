I was card-carrying member of APC – Adeleke

Dr Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District bye-election, said he was a card-carrying member of All Progressive Congress (APC).

He told newsmen at PDP National Secretariat on Thursday in Abuja, while receiving the party’s flag for the July 8 election, that he defected to the PDP due to “injustice’’ in APC’s screening process for primaries.

Adeleke, younger brother to late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, described APC as party of liars, claiming that he won the party’s “first and second screening of aspirants for the election’’ but was denied.

“I was a PDP member before we had little problem which made my late brother and I to decamp to APC at the same time.

“Immediately we left PDP, they gave everybody a card; we registered, signed and showed it to the whole world.

“How can they come now and lie? They lied and they are shaking now.

“I was a member and I have left their party. That is not a party; a party that lied and not steadfast, thank God I am back home now to PDP,’’ he said.

On his chances of winning the bye-election, Adeleke, who emerged PDP candidate in Wednesday’s primaries, expressed optimism that he would win, saying that he was not new in Osun politics.

He said that most political parties, including the Accord and Labour, and people of the state, were in full support of his candidature.

National Chairman of PDP, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, who presented the flag to Adeleke, assured him of the party’s support towards winning the election.

Sheriff promised to be at the candidate’s flag-off campaign at Ede, and urged him “to go and win the election’’.

