I will break barriers with my music in Nigeria — Ms Bodega

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian based Israeli-American singer, songwriter and record label owner, Ms. Bodega, has revealed that her mission in Nigeria is to break barriers with her songs. Born to Israeli parents, Bodega said her plan to come to Nigeria was borne out of her determination to put her songs on the lips of Africans, especially Nigerians, whose afro-pop music has been a source of inspiration to her.

Over the years, the light-skinned multi-talented singer has striven to penetrate the African music market with her afro-pop music, a genre that is not popular where she came from. But Bodega is not new to breaking new grounds and barriers while taking bold steps; this explains her music voyage to different European countries, where she has managed to establish herself, not just as a musician but also a music producer, writer and performer.

“Nigerian musicians are some of the best I have seen and worked with. And in today’s popular music of Afro-beat/Afro-pop, they have somehow been able to take their traditional sounds and fit them perfectly into a popular and catchy genre with the perfect blend of sweet melodies, hot rhythms and an energetic dance style. It is no wonder Nigeria is the hub of this genre, which reaches all over Africa and now receiving worldwide attention. I am glad to be part of that dream.”

She added; “I am a true believer that “when in Rome do as the Romans, and this helps me a lot when I travel around the world. When I travel to a country, I like to get to know the culture from the inside as much as possible, eat the foods, learn some of the languages and customs, so as to really connect and not only to come with the eyes and attitude of a tourist. As a woman, it is often harder to cut through some of the business that is often run by men. I do my best to stay strong and at the same time respect the local culture and traditions.”

Bodega who had her first contact with music at a tender age has since then developed the passion to keep learning music from different cultures and she has grown without borders. For her, the excitement and energy of constantly creating and performing kept her going.

