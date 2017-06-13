I will love to play in the EPL, says Moses Simon

Super Eagles and Gent winger Moses Simon has revealed his love for the EPL and his desire to ply his trade in it.

The fleet footed player made this known in a chat where he also talked about the loss to Bafana Bafana of South Africa

“I love England and will love to play in the EPL someday but I can only talk about a move when talks are ongoing,” Simon told Completesports

On why the Super Eagles lost the 2019 AFCON qualifying match to South Africa, Simon said “It is hard because we have to find a way to bounce back from this defeat and ensure it does not happen again,”

“We need to find a way to get over the line, even when we are not playing so well. It hurts even more when we lose at home.

“It is hard to put a finger on why, and what you can do to change it.

“We played great in the first half but could not step up in the second half. I don’t think I can explain that.”

English cub sides West Brom, Swansea and Stoke City are reportedly interested in signing him up.

