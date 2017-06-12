“I will not collect a dime until civil servants are fully paid their salary arrears” – Governor Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who spoke in the third session of the 11th Synod of Diocese of Akoko, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at the Saint George’s Anglican Church, Okeagbe Akoko, has reassured state workers of his commitment to their welfare. He said that the previous administration owed salary arrears of N38.57bn, while N41.5bn […]

The post “I will not collect a dime until civil servants are fully paid their salary arrears” – Governor Akeredolu appeared first on BellaNaija.

