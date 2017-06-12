I will not collect salary until workers are paid – Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said he would not collect his own salary until the wage arrears of workers were cleared. He disclosed this while reassuring the workers that their salary arrears would be paid in full by his administration. Akeredolu, who spoke on Sunday during the third session of the 11th […]

