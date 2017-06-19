Pages Navigation Menu

Sophia Akuffo Approved As Ghana’s New Chief Justice – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jun 19, 2017


Sophia Akuffo Approved As Ghana's New Chief Justice
Parliament today [Monday], approved the nomination of Justice Sophia Akuffo for the position of Chief Justice of Ghana. She becomes the 13th Chief Justice in the position, and the second female after the immediate past Chief Justice, Georgina Wood.
