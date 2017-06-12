I will spill more secrets about Dogara – Jibrin boasts, invited by EFCC – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
I will spill more secrets about Dogara – Jibrin boasts, invited by EFCC
NAIJ.COM
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited a suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin. Jibrin was invited by the anti-graft agency to speak more on the allegation of budget padding levelled against the …
Budget padding: EFCC to quiz Jibrin Tuesday
Budget padding: EFCC begins investigation of Dogara, Lasun, summons Jibrin
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!