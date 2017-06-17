Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Will Win The World Cup Trophy For Nigeria If Given The Chance – Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Former Abia state governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has promised to win the World Cup for the country in 3 years if he is given the chance to control the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF. Orji Uzor Kalu while speaking yesterday during an interview in his office in Abuja said it is easier…

The post I Will Win The World Cup Trophy For Nigeria If Given The Chance – Former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.