I won’t collect salary until my workers gets paid -Akeredolu

The civil servants in Ondo State recieved a glipmse of hope about their outstanding salaries when Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, reassured the workers in the state that their salary arrears will be paid in full by his administration. He noted that civil servants in the state were being owed N38bn, while N41bn were being owed …

The post I won’t collect salary until my workers gets paid -Akeredolu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

