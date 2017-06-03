Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibe Kachikwu dancing to Flavour’s love song, ‘Ada Ada’ [VIDEO]

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has showcased some of his dancing skills during an event that held penultimate week. Kachikwu, who solely supervises the Petroleum Industry since President Muhammadu Buhari embarked on a second medical vacation, was video-taped dancing to Flavour’s hit song: ‘Ada Ada’ when it was performed by […]

Ibe Kachikwu dancing to Flavour’s love song, ‘Ada Ada’ [VIDEO]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.