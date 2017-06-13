Ibrahim Gusau emerges AFN president – TheCable
Ibrahim Gusau emerges AFN president
Gusau defeated Rosa Collins 48 to 2 votes to emerge as the winner of the election on Tuesday. Former Olympian, Mary Onyali, was defeated by Olumide George in the election for vice president. In his acceptance speech, Gusau said he would work to …
