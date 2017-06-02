Under-funding Major Challenge Of Police – IGP – Leadership Newspapers
|
Vanguard
|
Under-funding Major Challenge Of Police – IGP
Leadership Newspapers
The Inspector – General of Police ( IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has said that the major challenge confronting the Nigeria Police Force in executing its constitutional responsibility of effectively policing the country is the paucity of funds, as the annual …
