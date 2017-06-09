Ibrahimovic not offered new contract by Manchester United

Manchester United have not offered Swede striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract and he has been released by the club. The 35-year-old had last summer agreed to a one-year contract, with an option for second season. But the English club had not triggered the extension by the time the Swede suffered his season-ending knee ligament injury in April.

