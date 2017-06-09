Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibrahimovic not offered new contract by Manchester United

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have not offered Swede striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract and he has been released by the club. The 35-year-old had last summer agreed to a one-year contract, with an option for second season. But the English club had not triggered the extension by the time the Swede suffered his season-ending knee ligament injury in April.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.