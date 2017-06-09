Ibrahimovic Released By United

It has been confirmed that veteran attacker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United.

The former PSG striker sustained a cruciate ligament knee injury in the Europa League quarterfinal match against Anderlecht and missed the remaining matches in the season.

Ibrahimovic impressed at United in his first season, scoring 28 goals, but his injury seems to have decided his fate.

Despite surgery already been done on his knee and rehabilitation already underway, Ibrahimovic is expected to be back in a couple of months.

And Mourinho has decided against waiting for the veteran, as United are in dire need of a striker.

