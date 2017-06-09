Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave Manchester United as the club excluded from the club’s list of retained players published by the Premier League.

United had signed Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal in 2016 with the club confirming last November that it was looking at extending those terms by a further 12 months.

However, a ligament damage suffered by the striker in the Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht now cast further doubt over whether he would be kept on at the club.

Despite scoring 28 goals, Ibrahimovic’s time at the club could come to an end as the club is reportedly in pursuit of Real Madrid want-away striker Alvaro Morata.

The former Sweden captain scored the winning goals in the Community Shield clash with Leicester City and the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

The post Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

