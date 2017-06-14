Pages Navigation Menu

ICAN donates medical equipment to Lagos Island Maternity Hospital

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Immediate past chairman, Lagos chapter of ICAN, Joshua Ohioma (left); Chief Medical Director, Lagos Island Maternity, Dr. Imosemi Donald; Head, Administration Lagos Island Maternity, Elizabeth Ademoye; Social/Publicity Secretary, Alesta Wilcox; General Secretary, Mrs. Constance Nwokejiobi; and Treasurer, Isesele.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Lagos chapter has donated various medical equipment to the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital as part of private sector support in promoting the government’s maternal and child healthcare delivery in the state.

The initiative, which is sponsored by the NNPC/MPN joint venture programme, is aimed at reducing the high rate of infant and maternal deaths in the country.The Medical Director, Dr. Imosemi Donald, and other management staff of the hospital received the team. The Medical Director thanked ICAN for the gesture and urged other professional bodies to take a cue from what has been donated to support public institutions like the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, that delivers humanitarian and life saving services to thousands of Lagosians. He promised to put the items into good use and ensure it is well maintained for the benefit of the citizens

