Iconic ‘Batman’ TV Actor Adam West Dies After Battle with Leukemia

Adam West, who played Batman in the original ’60s TV series, has died at age 88 after battling leukemia. His family made the announcement in a statement on Facebook writing: It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news…Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia, He was a […]

