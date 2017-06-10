Pages Navigation Menu

Iconic ‘Batman’ TV Actor Adam West Dies After Battle with Leukemia

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Adam West, who played Batman in the original ’60s TV series, has died at age 88 after battling leukemia. His family made the announcement in a statement on Facebook writing: It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news…Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia,  He was a […]

