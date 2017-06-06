ICT varsity to take off soon — FG

ABUJA—The Federal Government has said the proposed ICT University will commence academic activities at the beginning of the coming academic session.

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, made this known in Abuja while inaugurating the implementation committee for the proposed ICT University of Nigeria.

The minister said the establishment of the university was in response to bridging the technology gap in the country and to create enabling environment for manpower development and skill acquisition.

The minister had in 2016 announced the plan by Federal Government to convert the Digital Bridge Institute, DBI, Abuja into a university of ICT, with branches in six zones of the country as campuses.

According to him, “the Ministry of Communications has identified the establishment of an ICT University as one of the ways to move to the next phase of the nation’s ICT growth by the enhancement of ICT learning environment that is geared towards the stimulation of creative thinking.

“Another obvious way is to re-strategize our ICT skills requisition and R&D to focus more on solutions to current and anticipated challenges in the sector.

“The potentials of the DBI are enormous and the benefits to the country unquantifiable. The institute, when transformed into the ICT university, will provide fit-for-purpose curricular to cater for university graduates with specialization in various ICT fields and expertise.”

“This will create employment opportunities for Nigerians both locally, within the West-African sub-region and even at the international level, aside from several opportunities that would be created for self-employment.”

When established, the university which is expected to have six campuses in the six geo-political zones will be driven by Research & Development and human capacity building as key focus areas critical for the full development and harnessing of ICT towards fast-tracking socio-economic progress in Nigeria.

“R&D propels innovation while human capacity building helps to equip the people with necessary skills and literacy to innovate and to use ICT for further development.”

As part of effort to fast-track the process, Shittu said the ministry had already secured necessary endorsements from relevant stakeholders both within and outside of government including global leaders in the ICT industry such as Cisco, Facebook, Huawei, Mtn, D-Lunks, Globacom, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple, Siemens-Nortel, Intel, Motorola, Ericsson, Dell, HP, ZTE and IBM.

“These industry giants have expressed their unequivocal support for this project with pledges in the provision of faculty, library content, syllabus, logistics, including funds towards the realization of the ICT University of Nigeria.”

The post ICT varsity to take off soon — FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

