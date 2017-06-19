I’d rather have Lukaku than Morata in Chelsea, says Joe Cole

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has weighed in on the side’s search for a possible replacement for Diego Costa who could be leaving the club after the ‘text message from Conte’ drama.

Cole believes that Everton hitman Romelu Lukaku would fit in perfectly and be the best replacement for Costa compared to Alvaro Morata.

Both Lukaku and Morata have been the subject of speculations, with different clubs, one of which is Chelsea looking to swoop in once they get the green light.

According to Cole. the Premier League champions should take very seriously a knowledge of the league into consideration when shopping for a Costa replacement.

“Obviously the Costa thing has come out,” Cole told Goal.

“Conte has told him that he wants him out so you would be looking at a striker. Lukaku, there’s a market for him, and you are competing for players. I like Lukaku. I’d take Lukaku, he is like for like with Costa, but they only need one or two players and just keep the continuity going.

Asked whether the pressure of making a comeback could affect Lukaku, Cole added: “I don’t know his character so it is hard to say, but I would say is that the pressure is different when you play for Chelsea, rather than Everton. He is younger [than Costa], that’s in his favour.”

The post I’d rather have Lukaku than Morata in Chelsea, says Joe Cole appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

