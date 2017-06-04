IEBC faces big test on aspirants’ integrity – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
IEBC faces big test on aspirants' integrity
The Standard
IEBC chairman Chebukati Wafula, Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba(r) and commisioner Dr. Roselyne Akombe at their Anniversssary Towers office. (Photo: Jenipher Wachie/Standard). Focus is now shifting to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission …
IEBC sets Monday deadline for filing complaints
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!