IEBC has all 45000 imported voting kits, says Chebukati – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
IEBC has all 45000 imported voting kits, says Chebukati
The Star, Kenya
The country's electoral agency has finalised importation of 45,000 Kenya Integrated Election Management System kits, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said yesterday. He said they received the last batch of the consignment on Monday. Speaking during the …
