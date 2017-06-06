IEBC Procurement Director fired for delay in sourcing ballot papers – The Star, Kenya

Pages Navigation Menu

IEBC Procurement Director fired for delay in sourcing ballot papers
The Electoral Commission has fired the Procurement Director Lawy Aura for a delay in sourcing of ballot papers. In a notice, IEBC said there was continued delay by the Procurement office to purchasing of the papers to be used in the August polls. This
IEBC sacks procurement bossDaily Nation
IEBC procurement director Lawy Aura fired in ballot papers rowThe Standard
IEBC fires Procurement Director over ballot papers sourcingCitizen TV (press release)

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

