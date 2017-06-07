IEBC Tribunal to decide Ndeti’s future in Machakos top race – The Star, Kenya
IEBC Tribunal to decide Ndeti's future in Machakos top race
The Star, Kenya
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission today decides the political future of Wiper's Machakos governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti. The Kalonzo Musyoka-led party will not have a candidate for the race at the August 8 polls if the IEBC Tribunal …
Wavinya faces opposition from Wiper members
Muthama backs petition to see top NASA-allied gubernatorial nominee barred from August poll
Wavinya Ndeti risks being locked out of Machakos race
