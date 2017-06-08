If Any Happens To Igbos In The North Everybody Should Hold Nnamdi Kanu Responsible – South East Restoration Group

The South East Restoration Group has asked Ndigbo to hold the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu responsible should anything happen to any Igbo man in any part of the country.

The group said Kanu had been using his Biafra agitation to defraud and deceive innocent Igbos to rebel against the Nigerian government, whilst the elders kept mute until things got out of hand.

Recall that a coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged “The Kaduna Declaration” had given all Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria three months to relocate to their places of origin. The order was widely condemned by many Nigerians, including the president, governors and prominent leaders.

Charles Mbani, National Co-ordinator of the Igbo socio-political organization, said Kanu and his collaborators were “hell bent on destroying the hard-earned resources of Igbos in Nigeria through their actions, with grave danger for the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as the only country that we can all call our own.”

He said the order might not be unconnected with the clamour for the rebirth of Biafra by Kanu and his team.

Mbani said in a statement forwarded to DAILY POST, “let us make it abundantly it clear that the self-centred, selfish and criminally minded Biafra agitation that was conceived by Kanu, his political sponsors and gang of criminals who are always high on cheap substance alone is the greatest threats to the Igbos not only in the north but everywhere in the country including the south-east where Nnamdi’s IPOB and its collaborators known as MASSOB have continued to use threats and intimidation to destroy the economic life of the Igbo people.”

The group further called on the security agencies to be at alert and not hesitate to do the needful should any individual or group of persons decide to take up arms against the other ethnic group anywhere in the country.

The statement also expressed total confidence in the country’s security architecture and reiterated that “Nigeria has a ready and professional military that is able to combat any insurrection anytime foolish men give in to the devil’s antics to torment their neighbours.”

The post If Any Happens To Igbos In The North Everybody Should Hold Nnamdi Kanu Responsible – South East Restoration Group appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

