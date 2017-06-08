Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

If David Beckham Wants To Kiss His Kid On The Lips, Fine — But I’m Not A Fan – YourTango

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YourTango

If David Beckham Wants To Kiss His Kid On The Lips, Fine — But I'm Not A Fan
YourTango
But then again, maybe not so ironic that both Beckhams have found themselves on what seems to be the annual sh*tlist for celeb parents who post pictures kissing their kiddos on the lips. Why? Because I've found over time that it's definitely a
Parents Defend David Beckham After Criticism For Kissing His Daughter On The LipsHuffPost

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.