If Nnamdi Kanu & IPOB Members Forget Biafra & Join Nigeria We Will Reverse Our Quit Notice To Igbos – Arewa Youths

THE Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said If IPOB leaders tomorrow reverse their position and declare that they are now ready to remain in Nigeria and join the struggle for restructuring of the country, they will embrace them. This position of the group was made known by it National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in an interview with Sun Newspaper.

“We are equally optimistic that Kanu and his group would take a second look at what they are driving the Igbo into and quickly retrace their faltering steps”, he said when asked if with they were not committing a treasonable offence with their quit notice to the Igbo.

On the issue of Referendum he said “we also believe in the call for a referendum to decide this issue. That will determine those who are truly in support of an independent State of Biafra and those who are not. If that happens, it’s the votes that will determine whether majority of Igbo truly want to quit Nigeria or not.”

He explained that the order for the Igbo to quit the North was given to enable them realise the Biafra of their dream without recourse to violence and bloodshed.

“We are not comfortable with the way Kanu and co are taking this issue, which may snowball into violence. So, basically, our position was just an intervention to save this country from plunging into chaos or another civil war.”

