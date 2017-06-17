“If there is a war today, none of us will escape” – Lai Mohammed Warns

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has admonished those beating drums of war through hate speeches and divisive statements to desist in the interest of the nation’s unity and safety. The minister gave the advice on Saturday at the “Lai Mohammed 10th Annual Ramadan Lecture” held in his country home, Oro, Kwara. Lai […]

