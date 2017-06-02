If You Are Not Ready To Die For Something, You Are Not Worthy Of Living For Anything – Fani Kayode

As stated by Fani Kayode via his official twitter page..

Read Below..

We shall decimate and destroy the gates of our collective adversaries and tormentors and we shall defile and desecrate their holy places.

In this struggle nothing stands in our way apart from the iron gates of trepidation. It is time to shatter those gates and shed our fears.

If you are not ready to die for something, you are not worthy of living for anything. Our Lord paid the price so march into battle with us!

Anyone that believes that restructuring can be achieved through the Nat. Ass. simply does not know Nigeria or understand Nigerian politics.

The post If You Are Not Ready To Die For Something, You Are Not Worthy Of Living For Anything – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

