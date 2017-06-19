Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

If you beat your wife, you’re going to hell- Mr IBu

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Domestic violence has been on the rise in recent times and as a result, many have taken to social media to try and create awareness that domestic violence in any form is wrong whether it’s against a man or a woman. Several celebrities have also lent their voice to this cause including most recently John …

The post If you beat your wife, you’re going to hell- Mr IBu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.