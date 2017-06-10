IFAD pledges to help Benue rice farmers overcome recession

BY PETER DURU, MAKURDI

The International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Value Chain Development Programme,VCDP, has pledged support to Benue rice farmers enlisted on its programme, to enable them overcome the harsh effects of the prevailing economic recession.

The National Programme Coordinator, NPC, of the IFAD-VCDP, Dr. Amen Onoja stated this at the Flag off of distribution of inputs to rice farmers at Gborir, in Logo local government area of the state.

Represented by Chyka Unamma, the Agriculture Production Advisor, the NPC commended the state for being the first in the six states benefiting from its intervention, to flag off inputs distribution.

“That is why we will continue to avail you good agronomy practices to help you achieve your projections especially given the support the state government and Olam have accorded the programme in the state.”

In his speech, the State Project Coordinator of IFAD-VCDP, Mr. Emmanuel Igbaukum commended the state government for giving impetus to the programme by being up to date with the payment of its counterpart fund.

“This has actually given greater impetus to the programme and it will also motivate our farmers to attain our projections for this farming season.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr. James Anbua said

“before advent of IFAD-VCDP we were not rated as major rice producers but today we are targeting over 40,000 metric tonnes of rice this farming season which is a welcome development.

“As a government the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration would continued to meet its obligation in its pact with the IFAD-VCDP with a view to ensuring that our farmers get the need support to enhance their productivity and annual yield from their farming business,

“We enjoin our farmers who have been enlisted to the programme to fully respect the Memoranda of Understanding, MOU, they entered into with Olam in order to reap the full benefits of the agreement.”

The Administrative Manager of Olam, Mr. Micheal Abuku who appreciated his firm’s partnership with the IFAD-VCDP also announced the reward of N50,000 to each of the best performing farming groups in the state.

He said, “We will continue to reward and assist hard working rice farmers in Benue state attain their full potentials and by so doing boost food production in the state and country.” He stated.

The post IFAD pledges to help Benue rice farmers overcome recession appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

