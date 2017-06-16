Ile-Ife clash: Court grants monarch, 5 other suspects bail – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Ile-Ife clash: Court grants monarch, 5 other suspects bail
NAIJ.COM
Justice Kudirat Akano of the Osun High Court sitting in Osogbo on Friday granted bail to Oba Ademola Ademiluyi and five other suspects arrested in connection with the March 8 Ile-Ife crisis which claimed 46 lives. Ademiluyi, the Alapoje of Apoje, as …
