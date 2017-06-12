Ifeanyi Ubah’s trouble doubles as Appeal Court backs N43bn probe by EFCC

Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, nod to continue its investigation of Capital Oil and Gas Limited and its Managing Director, Ifeanyi Ubah, for alleged complicity in a N43.29bn petroleum subsidy scheme fraud. EFCC and the police had levelled them allegations of obtaining subsidy payments […]

Ifeanyi Ubah’s trouble doubles as Appeal Court backs N43bn probe by EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

