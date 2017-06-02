iflix expands subscription video on demand service to Africa – Marketing Interactive
|
Marketing Interactive
|
iflix expands subscription video on demand service to Africa
Marketing Interactive
iflix, a Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) service based in Kuala Lumpur, has expanded into Africa. This comes less than two months after launching in Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The new service will offer over 500 million consumers across …
Video Group Iflix to Launch in Sub-Saharan Africa
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!