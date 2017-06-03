Pages Navigation Menu

IG of Police issues warning over Navy attack

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris,​has warned officers and men of the Cross River State Police Command not to retaliate Tuesday’s attack on the Akim Police Station in Calabar by some ratings of the Nigerian Navy. ​The attack followed the shooting of a Navy personnel in the shoulder by a policeman after argument over traffic […]

