IGAD hails Salva Kiir, but asks him to control his army commanders

The IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government have supported President Salva Kiir’s decision to launch a national dialogue, but said the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) remains the only viable way to fully resolving conflict in the country.

The IGAD leaders welcomed the recent declaration by Salva Kiir of a unilateral ceasefire and called upon him to follow up the strict implementation of the ceasefire. The urged him to ensure that his field commanders respect the ceasefire and take swift measure against those who violate his decision.

In this connection, IGAD Summit also urged the armed opposition groups to reciprocate the call for a ceasefire as well as to renounce violence.

The 31st Extra-Ordinary Summit, in Addis Ababa, under the chairmanship of Ethiopa’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, met June 12 to discuss current situation in South Sudan and IGAD institutional matters.

The Summit of IGAD Heads of State also received a briefing on the state of preparations towards the elections in Kenya.

The leaders encouraged Kenyans to be peaceful during the electioneering period, and called upon external actors to respect the sovereign rights of Kenyans to choose their own leaders without interference.

Inter-Government Authority on Development (IGAD), is an 8-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda. (see full communique at bottom)

****

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia| PPU| President Yoweri Museveni has held a meeting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in Addis Ababa.

The meeting took place shortly before the official starting of the 31st Extraordinary Summit of the Inter-Government Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister is the current Chairman of IGAD, an 8-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

At the last summit in March, President Uhuru Kenyatta made an appeal to the international community to act right to fully bring back Somalia into the fold of the international community of nations.

Kenyatta rooted for durable solutions to the Somali refugees problem, and said the recent presidential elections in Somalia is the latest indication that Somalia is on the right track.

He credited the determination of Somalia’s people, the commitment by the African Union and the support of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for the progress.

Communique of the 31st Extra-Ordinary IGAD Summit in Addis Ababa on South Sudan by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

