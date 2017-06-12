Igbo quit notice a joke taken too far – South-East APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, South-East zone, on Sunday strongly condemned the ultimatum given Ndigbo in the North, describing it as a joke pushed too far. The party in a statement by the zone national vice chairman Hon. Emma Eneukwu, and made available to DAILY POST by the publicity secretary, Hon. Hycienth Ngwu said it […]

Igbo quit notice a joke taken too far – South-East APC

