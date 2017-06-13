Igbo quit notice: Blame FG if Nigeria slips into fresh civil war – ABG

A group of Abuja-based entrepreneurs, under the aegis of Abuja Business Group (ABG) has said the federal government should be held responsible, if the country slips into another civil war following the spate of secessionist agitations rocking the country. The group said this in a press statement signed and issued to newsmen on Tuesday by […]

Igbo quit notice: Blame FG if Nigeria slips into fresh civil war – ABG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

