Igbo quit notice: Groups set July date for national youths Confab

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A coalition of Nigerian ethnic nationalities groups on Wednesday ‎urged for calm over the tension generated by the three-month ultimatum given to Igbos in the North. The ‎groups met in Abuja where they called for a ceasefire among the various youth groups in the country. They, however, ended with a demand for the convocation of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

