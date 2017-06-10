Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Igbo quit notice: Niger Delta demands return of oil blocs owned by Northerners

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A coalition of Niger Delta militants is demanding the return of all oil blocs controlled by Northerners, to the people of the oil-producing region. The demand is in retaliation to the order issued by Northern youth organizations to the Igbo in the North, to leave the region by October 1. The Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger […]

Igbo quit notice: Niger Delta demands return of oil blocs owned by Northerners

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.