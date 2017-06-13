Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Youths Wants Nnamdi Kanu To Shut Up – Ohaneze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has revealed why they will never support Nnamdi Kanu and his ambition to establish Biafra republic saying that it was is his vision that made the Arewa Youth movement in the North to give Igbos quite notice to leave their state,they said that they Arewa youths wan Nnamdi Kanu to shut up his mouth to avoid eminent danger that lies ahead.

While on Monday in Abuja, Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, distanced itself from the agitation for secession by Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Ohanaeze Ndigbo insisted that restructuring of Nigeria was the solution to the political and economic problems, not break up.

Ohanaeze Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, said this in a chat with newsmen in Abuja

Ibegbu stated that what the body wants is a country that has a level playing field for all sections of the country.

His words: “A Nigeria that gives each part of the country a sense of belonging. For example, in a country of 36 states, the South-East has five states and 95 local governments; while Kano State alone has 44 local governments.

“The other time, we saw the statistics of recruitment in the Department of State Services with Katsina State alone having 51 allocations. Yet, we have the Federal Character Commission.

“We want the FCC to investigate the recent recruitment in the DSS. Abia State got only six allocations; Enugu State, six; Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, got 51 slots.’’

Ibegbu said that there was no level playing ground in Nigeria, stressing that Abia State alone produces more graduates than 10 states in the North combined, “yet you gave them only seven opportunities and gave Katsina 51.

“We are not saying Nigeria should be divided, but the issues these young men are talking about should be addressed. Instead, it seems they want people like Nnamdi Kanu to shut up without addressing the issues, judging by the bail conditions they gave him.”

