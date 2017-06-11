Igbo Quit Notice: Northerners Are Doing This Because They Believe Buhari Is In Office & Nothing Would Happen – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says the main reason why Northerners are doing what they are doing is because they believe Buhari their man is in office..

According to him, the trend of statements credited to some elements in the North has shown clearly that Nigeria is no longer one.

He said this while reacting to a quit notice served on the Igbos in the north by the Coalition of Northern Groups, and which was recently backed by some northern elders, including a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

Fayose said the unity of the nation was threatened like never before in the history of the country.

“The gap has widened beyond measure because of the body language of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. We are more divided than ever. The elements are emboldened because they believe their person is in office and nothing would happen.

“This is not surprising to some of us as the herdsmen set the tone and became notorious under the watch of Buhari.

“If this continued, it would further heat up the already tensed situation and promote distrust among ethnic groups in the country.”

Fayose urged the federal government to accept responsibility for trend and called for a decisive action to stop it.

“Buharis government has not taken responsibility; no responsible government would encourage this. It is an empty threat that if not checked would snowball. This is why people are calling for restructure.

“The government should take responsibility and take decisive actions on those promoting war situation in our country.

“It is disheartening that a personality like (Ango) Abdullahi would support that; that’s danger lurking in the country.

“He should be invited for questioning by security agencies. Leaders should rise up and condemn this instead of giving tacit support to the ultimatum.

“So many lives have been lost due to the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government. All these I saw when I warned that Buhari would leave our country worse than he met it in 2015.”

The post Igbo Quit Notice: Northerners Are Doing This Because They Believe Buhari Is In Office & Nothing Would Happen – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

