Igbo Quit Notice: Press Release By South East Governors Forum (A must read)

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS FORUM, HIS EXCELLENCY, ENGR. DAVID NWEZE UMAHI, IN RESPECT OF THE THREAT TO NDI IGBO BY AREWA YOUTH 1. The attention of the South East Governors Forum has been drawn to the widely publicised ultimatum, credited to a coalition of 16 northern youth associations or …

The post Igbo Quit Notice: Press Release By South East Governors Forum (A must read) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

