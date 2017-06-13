Igbo quit notice: Reps, service chiefs in crucial meeting

Abuja – The House of Representatives on Tuesday held closed door meeting with heads of security agencies with a view to addressing the numerous security challenges facing the nation.

The House, presided by its Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, went into the closed door meeting with the security chiefs after approving the votes and proceedings of Friday, June 9, 2017.

The Security Chiefs who attended the meeting were: Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Gabriel Olonishakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff Air Commodore Sadique Abubakar.

Others were Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas and the Inspector-General of Police (IG-P) Ibrahim Idris.

Also present at the meeting were the minister of Defence, Gen. Mansur Dan Ali and the Minister of Interior Lt-Gen Abdrahman Danbazau.

Details of the meeting were yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

However, a legislator who attended the meeting said in confidence that the current threats from different groups across the country were also discussed at the meeting.

“Although the meeting was called specifically due to the concerns of the House about growing cases of kidnapping, the current agitations and quit notices were also addressed,’’ the lawmaker said.

The legislator, who requested anonymity, said that the security chiefs gave assurances that they were on top of the situation and there was no cause to fear.

Asked if rumour of coup was discussed at the meeting, the member declined comment.

Speaking to newsmen via telephone, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas (Adamawa-APC) House Committee Chairman on Media and Public Affairs said he could not give details of the discussion.

He said that discussion was held separately as it borders on national security.

“The service chiefs briefed the House separately and we are satisfied with the efforts they have been making in combating crime.”

‎

“We understand that they have challenges, which they mentioned.

“As legislature, we will work with them to solve those challenges and by the grace of God, we shall see the end of it soon,’’Namdas assured.

Last week, the house summoned the security chiefs after adopting a motion brought by the Minority Whip, Rep. Yakubu Barde.

The motion was on the incessant kidnappings in Kaduna state and other parts of the country as well as increased armed robbery and crime across the nation.

The post Igbo quit notice: Reps, service chiefs in crucial meeting appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

