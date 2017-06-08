Igbo quit notice: Sotuh East Govs hold emergency meeting

The Governors of South east, Wednesday held emergency meeting over the quit notice extended to Ndigbo residing in the northern Nigeria.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the disclosure in Enugu Wednesday night during a night of tributes in honour of the late Ohanaeze chieftain and veteran Biafra soldier, ‎Prof. Ben Obumselu.

Nwodo further disclosed that the south east Governors had almost mobilized‎ thousands of luxurious buses and trucks to evacuate Ndigbo from Northern Nigeria, but for the timely intervention of Governor Nasiru El-Rufia of Kaduna state.

Nwodo further disclosed that Governor El-Rufia has directed for the arrest of the Arewa youths fanning the embers of war in Nigeria and appreciated the El-Rufia’s effort.

Vanguard

