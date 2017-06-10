Pages Navigation Menu

Igbo Quit Notice: Tambuwal warns against inflammatory statements

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Nigerians to avoid inflammatory remarks that can bring disunity among the people. He made the plea on Friday evening when he invited the members of the resident communities in the state to break fasting with him.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

